Pregnant Shawn Johnson made a visit to the emergency room this week – but not because of her baby. The Olympic gymnast, who is 38 weeks pregnant with her first child with husband Andrew East, revealed on Instagram that she was went to the hospital after breaking her toe. Shawn kept a sunny attitude following the gnarly accident, telling her fans that all was "good" and that she was "just adding a little more swag" to her "big mama waddle." The incident also gave Andrew a newfound appreciation for his wife's impressive pain tolerance! "@shawnjohnson broke her toe and was walking on it... 10/10," he wrote alongside a photo of the mom-to-be.

