Also available on the nbc app

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East are ready to be a family of four! The couple joins Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover with their 1-year-old daughter, Drew, and share how they're preparing for second-time parenthood. Shawn admits that she and Andrew are "absolutely terrified" but "excited" for another child, and she explains how pregnancy is "completely different" this time around. The Olympic gold medalist also recalls her recovery from Covid-19 and reveals Drew may have had the illness as well. And, Shawn and Andrew play a round of "Couples Uncensored" and later "Gramsplain" the story behind some of Drew's cutest IG photos!

Appearing: