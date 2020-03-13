Also available on the NBC app

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East’s daughter just reached a milestone—her first laugh! The proud parents both shared a video of the moment on Instagram and gushed over how proud they are of their daughter. “My world is complete,” the 28-year-old mom wrote, while dad Andrew said his daughter’s laughter was his “favorite moment of life to date.” The new parents are no strangers to sharing their family’s milestones on social media, and recently sat down with Access Hollywood to share which of their celebrity friends help them navigate parenting in the spotlight.

