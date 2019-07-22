Just days after Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East opened up about pregnancy complications stemming from their 20-week ultrasound appointment.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, Celebrity news, shawn johnson, babies, parenting, celeb parenting, celeb babies, shawn johnson east, shawn johnson wedding, shawn johnson bars, shawn johnson dwts, shawn johnson olympics beam, shawn johnson workout, shawn johnson ellen, shawn johnson interview, shawn johnson baby, shawn johnson and andrew east wedding, shawn johnson and husband, shawn johnson and andrew east reaction
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.