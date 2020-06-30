Also available on the nbc app

Shawn Johnson has overcome a lot on her decade-long journey to self-love and body acceptance. In a raw and emotional YouTube video posted to her and husband Andrew East's channel, The East Family, the former Olympian opened up about overcoming her perfectionism over the way she looked, which manifested in disordered eating, relying on heavy doses of Adderall and diet pills and other “terrible habits.”

