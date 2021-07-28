Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Shawn Johnson & Andrew East Get Emotional In New Video Of Their Son’s Birth

CLIP07/27/21
Also available on the nbc app

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East are giving fans a glimpse at a major milestone in their life. The couple shared a new video on their YouTube channel on Tuesday titled, “The Birth of Our New Baby” which documents Sean giving birth to their second child. The former gymnast and her hubby welcomed a baby boy who they revealed weighed nearly 10 lbs! The duo got emotional as they met their son for the first time, and Andrew even shed some tears of joy.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, shawn johnson, shawn johnson east, andrew east, babies, parenting, gymnastics, gymnasts
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.