Shawn Johnson and Andrew East are giving fans a glimpse at a major milestone in their life. The couple shared a new video on their YouTube channel on Tuesday titled, “The Birth of Our New Baby” which documents Sean giving birth to their second child. The former gymnast and her hubby welcomed a baby boy who they revealed weighed nearly 10 lbs! The duo got emotional as they met their son for the first time, and Andrew even shed some tears of joy.

