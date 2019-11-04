Shawn Johnson And Andrew East Adorably Cradle Newborn Baby Girl In Sweet Video

Also available on the NBC app

It's a girl! Shawn Johnson and Andrew East broke the happy news on Nov. 4 that they recently welcomed their first child. "You are our everything. Welcome to the world baby girl," the new mom wrote alongside a photo of her husband and her new daughter on Instagram. Many stars celebrated Shawn and Andrew's new arrival on Instagram, including fellow Olympic gymnasts and Shawn's former "Dancing with the Stars" partner Derek Hough.

