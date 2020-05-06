Also available on the NBC app

Shawn Johnson is proud to be a mother! The Olympic gold medalist explained why she doesn't stress out over her post-baby body when she and husband Andrew East joined Access Hollywood host Kit Hoover via Zoom to discuss parenthood and their adorable 6-month-old daughter, Drew. "I truly think I'm one of those women that I love it and I could kind of care less what my body looks like, especially right after pregnancy," Shawn said. "I ended up having a C-section after 22 hours of labor and just all those things. I've heard other women say, 'Oh, I hate my scar and it looks bad or whatever, but I love it. Like, it's my baby… I think I feel like a warrior." The lovebirds were also put in the hot seat for a game of "Couples Uncensored" and revealed if they're ready for baby no. 2!

