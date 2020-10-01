Also available on the nbc app

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East have babies on the brain! The sweet couple chatted with Access Hollywood about their life as parents and revealed they are ready to expand their family! Shawn jokingly admitted that the two are "delusional enough" to try for a second baby. Shawn and Andrew also got candid about dealing with online trolls as they continue to open up about their parenthood journey with fans. Plus, Shawn, who is a paid spokesperson for Duracell , talked about their new Lithium Coin Battery, which contains proprietary new technology designed to deter accidental ingestion.

