Shawn Booth is breaking his silence on his ex-fiancée's new romance. The former ABC star, who announced his split with his "Bachelorette" love Kaitlyn Bristowe last fall, admitted that seeing her "moving on so quick" with Jason Tartick made him "question everything" that they had. See what else Shawn had to say about Kaitlyn's new chapter.

