Shaun White is feeling the love as he soaks in his first big vacation as a retired athlete! The former pro snowboarder and his girlfriend Nina Dobrev hit the beaches of Costa Rica for a fun day in the sun. "The Vampire Diaries" alum snapped selfies of them in their swimsuits, smiling for the camera and sharing a sweet kiss. She captioned the photos with a nod to her man's new chapter, writing, "S***, if this is #RetiredLife … should I retire too?"

