Last month, Sharon Stone took part in the “Lead with Love” emergency telethon to support the COVID-19 relief efforts of a charity very close to her heart, Project Angel Food. The organization recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, and the actress has a big anniversary of her own coming up: 25 years since "Casino"! Sharon reminisced with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans on some of her character Ginger McKenna's most iconic costumes – including one that was as heavy as it was dazzling! "That dress weighed about 35 pounds, and those metal sequins were a nightmare," she said of a sparkling gold number. "They were cutting, they cut into my armpits and my neck. That dress was a misery!"

