Sharon Stone Reveals She Suffered 9 Miscarriages: 'It's No Small Thing Physically Nor Emotionally'

CLIP06/24/22
Sharon Stone is getting honest about her journey to motherhood. After "Dancing with the Stars" pro, Peta Murgatroyd, opened up about her pregnancy loss, Sharon showed her support, taking to the comments section of People's Instagram and revealing new details about her own painful past. "We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage. It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need," she said.

