Sharon Stone was once hit by lightning! The "Basic Instinct" actress spoke on Brett Goldstein's "Films to be Buried with" podcast and shared the shocking story that she was hit by lightning in her family home and the force of nature threw her across her kitchen. " I had one hand on the faucet, one hand on the iron and the well got hit with lightning and the lighting came up through the water," she explained. "I got picked up and thrown across the kitchen, and I hit the refrigerator. I was like, ‘Whoa!’"

