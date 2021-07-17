Also available on the nbc app

Hollywood glamour is back! Celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the 2021 amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival. Sharon Stone led the star-studded guest list, returning to the high-profile event for the first time in seven years – this time as host! The icon left jaws on the floor in a stunning lavender gown before changing to a slinky, black sequined number for dinner. Sharon smiled next to pal Orlando Bloom for a cute tableside snap and posed for friendly photos with fellow attended including Rachel Brosnahan, Darren Criss and Regina King.

