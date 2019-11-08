Sharon Stone Looks Stunning While Recreating Iconic ‘Basic Instinct’ Scene

Also available on the NBC app

Sharon Stone was awarded GQ’s “Woman Of The Year” award, and she used the opportunity to deliver a powerful message to women about embracing their sexuality. While 19-year-old son Roan listened from the audience, the 61-year-old spoke about how the release of “Basic Instinct” led her to respect the most “tender, important, beautiful, savage, passionate” part of herself. Sharon, dressed in a stunningly sequined LBD, sent a message to fellow women urging them to empower themselves and stand with others.

