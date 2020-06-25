Also available on the NBC app

Sharon Stone loves that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are prioritizing giving back in Los Angeles. The longtime Project Angel Food volunteer, who is set to participate in the non-profit's Lead With Love telethon on June 27, reacted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex volunteering with the organization. "They didn't come here to live off of our community; they came here to be a part of our community," she told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans. "My friend was sitting in her car, and she said, 'And they bicycled across the street in front of me while I was sitting at the red light!' And I was like, 'That's what we're talking about. They're part of our community … a giving, caring, participating part of our community. They're not here like, 'Would you like to kiss my butt?'" Sharon also opened up about her recent COVID-19 tests, losing loved ones to the virus and tough process of finishing her forthcoming memoir, a book in which she was able to "advocate for [herself]."

