Sharon Osbourne's 2-Year-Old Granddaughter Tests Positive For COVID-19

CLIP09/21/20
One of the youngest Osbournes is recovering from the coronavirus. Sharon Osbourne's nearly 3-year-old granddaughter, Minnie, tested positive for COVID-19, the daytime host revealed on Monday's season premiere of "The Talk." Sharon announced the news while joining the show virtually, explaining that she had to sideline plans to appear in the studio once Minnie's condition was confirmed. Luckily, the little one and the rest of her family, including Minnie's dad, Jack Osbourne, are all doing well.

Clips

