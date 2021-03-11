Also available on the nbc app

Sharon Osbourne is standing by her friend Piers Morgan. "The Talk" co-host defended the controversial TV personality in the wake of backlash following his criticism of Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey. "Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No. Because it's his opinion. It's not my opinion...I support him for his freedom of speech, and he's my friend. I'm not racist...I don't care what color or what religion anyone is. Are you a nice person? That's what I judge you on," she said.

Appearing: