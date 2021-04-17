Also available on the nbc app

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out after her controversial exit from “The Talk.” The TV personality gave her first interview since leaving the daytime talk show, joining Friday’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” to share how she’s feeling in the aftermath, saying she’s “angry” and “hurt.” Last month, CBS announced that Sharon had chosen to leave the show two weeks after making headlines for her heated and tearful defense of her friend, Piers Morgan, during an on-air discussion about Piers' much-criticized reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview.

