Sharon Osbourne is giving an update about Ozzy Osbourne's health. The 69-year-old television personality took to social media to reveal how the 73-year-old rocker is doing after undergoing a major surgery earlier in the week. She shared a message on her Instagram Story on Wednesday thanking fans for their support as well as revealing that her husband is on the mend.

