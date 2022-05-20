Main Content

Sharon Osbourne Reveals Her & Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Escaped Deadly Fire: 'Beyond Horrific'

CLIP05/20/22

Sharon Osbourne says her daughter is lucky to be alive. The TV personality revealed that her oldest child with Ozzy Osbourne, Aimee Osbourne, escaped a deadly fire at a Los Angeles recording studio on Thursday. "What happened today was beyond horrific," Sharon wrote on Instagram. The LA Times reports that one man died in the blaze and two other victims suffered smoke exposure but declined hospitalization. The fire's cause reportedly remains under investigation.

