Sharon Osbourne is opening up and speaking from the heart! The 68-year-old got candid with her fellow "The Talk" co-host about her mental health struggles in order to raise awareness for World Mental Health Day, which falls on Oct. 10. The star revealed that she tried to take her own life four years ago, sharing, "Four years ago I was finding things very, very difficult and ... I tried to take my life and it wasn’t for attention. I just couldn’t bear it."

