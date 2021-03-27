Also available on the nbc app

Sharon Osbourne is officially out at "The Talk." CBS announced in a statement on Friday that the television personality, who was the last remaining of the show's original co-hosts, chose to leave the show. Her departure came two weeks after she made headlines for her heated and tearful defense of her friend, Piers Morgan, during a discussion on "The Talk" about Piers' much-criticized reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview. “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace," the network’s statement read in part.

