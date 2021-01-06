Also available on the nbc app

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are saying “aloha” to a new romance! The pair was snapped kissing and hugging in photos obtained by E! News, officially cementing their new couple status. The duo first sparked dating rumors when the “Dancing With The Stars” pro was seen with the “Beverly Hills 90210” actor last week in photos published by The Daily Mail. Their steamy photos come after the 47-year-old actor announced his divorce from Megan Fox in May 2020.

Appearing: