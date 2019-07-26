Shark Attack Survivor Bravely Parachutes Into Shark-Infested Waters

Also available on the NBC app

After surviving a shark attack, former Navy diver Paul De Gelder became a shark activist. The "Shark Week" star talks to Access Live about how the incident inspired him to be an advocate for the creatures. Paul also reveals what it was like to parachute into shark-infested waters; film a "Shark Week" movie with Joel McHale, Anthony Anderson and Adam DeVine; and help Will Smith check diving with sharks off his bucket list. "Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing" debuts July 30 at 8/7c on Discovery.

Appearing: