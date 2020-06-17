Also available on the nbc app

On June 10, using the hashtag #ShareTheMicNow, white celebrities like Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow and Katie Couric handed over their Instagram accounts to Black celebrities, journalists and activists in an effort to amplify their voices. Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles spoke to two of #ShareTheMicNow's founders, Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John and fashion designer Stacey Bendet, about the inspiration behind the campaign and what they want people to take away from it.

