Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Honors Kobe Bryant With New Tattoo

The world is still reeling from the January 26 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others. Now, some who were closest to Kobe have gotten permanently tattooed tributes in honor of the basketball legend. Shaquille O’Neal’s son, who shared that Kobe reached out to him via Instagram mere hours before the fatal accident, revealed that he will now forever sport Kobe’s jersey numbers 24 and 8 on his leg. The young basketball player’s new ink also included a touching image in honor of 13-year-old Gianna.

