Shaquille O'Neal's kids are rising stars in their own right! Access Hollywood exclusively joined Myles, Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me’arah O'Neal on set for their Silk Next Milk photoshoot, where they put their own spin on their dad's got milk ad with his mom from 2011. The NBA veteran's kids also talked about what Shaq is like as a dad! "He's a really funny person, a really spontaneous person. He loves doing random stuff with all of us and just putting smiles on our faces," Shareef said.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight