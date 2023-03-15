Main Content

Shaquille O'Neal's Son Calls Dad 'Funny' & 'Spontaneous': He Loves 'Putting Smiles On Our Faces'

CLIP03/14/23

Shaquille O'Neal's kids are rising stars in their own right! Access Hollywood exclusively joined Myles, Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me’arah O'Neal on set for their Silk Next Milk photoshoot, where they put their own spin on their dad's got milk ad with his mom from 2011. The NBA veteran's kids also talked about what Shaq is like as a dad! "He's a really funny person, a really spontaneous person. He loves doing random stuff with all of us and just putting smiles on our faces," Shareef said.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Shaquille O'Neal, shaq, family, sports, celebrity, entertainment
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.