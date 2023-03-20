Main Content

Shaquille O’Neal Sparks Concern After Sharing A Photo Of Himself In A Hospital Bed

CLIP03/20/23

Fans are concerned for basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal after he shared a photo of himself in the hospital. On Sunday, the 51-year-old posted a picture of him laying on a hospital bed with an IV attached to his arm on his social media accounts. He tagged two of his TNT co-hosts, Candace Parker and Ernie Johnson in the photo writing “always watching. Miss y’all.” According to TMZ Sports, the former NBA star is undergoing hip surgery and is on the mend. Access Hollywood has reached out to Shaq’s team for additional information regarding his hospital stay.

