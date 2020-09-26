Also available on the nbc app

Shaquille O'Neal is always spreading goodness wherever he goes! The15-time NBA all-star and JCPenney Big and Tall style ambassador recently surprised students with a virtual session to inspire them during this time. Shaq talked to Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about the experience and shared the "blueprint" he gives to every kid he meets. Plus, the former athlete reflected on his own educational journey.

