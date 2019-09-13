Shaquille O’Neal Reveals His and Charles Barkley's Moms Teamed Up To Fix Their Friendship

Also available on the NBC app

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley's mothers are even closer than they are! Shaq sat down with Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans and recounted the story of how the ladies – who, unbeknownst to them, had been friends for over a decade – convinced the "Inside the NBA" analysts to work things out after they had a fight. Plus, Shaq looks back on the time he spent $1 in one day and discusses the importance of his JCPenney clothing line for big and tall men. "I think I finally gave big guys a chance to look and feel sexy, because sexy comes in many different forms and fashions," he said.

