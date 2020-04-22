Also available on the nbc app

Is Shaquille O'Neal shooting his shot in quarantine? While chatting with his former co-worker, Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover, the "Inside the NBA" analyst hinted that he might be talking with someone new. "The last person I texted, you know her," he told Kit. Shaq also explained his cameo in Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" and his participation in the star-studded All In Challenge.

Appearing: