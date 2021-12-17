Main Content

Shaquille O'Neal Admits That He Went On Tinder And Couldn’t Get A Date

CLIP12/17/21
Shaquille O'Neal joined Kit Hoover and Loni Love on Access Daily to talk about Christmas, family, and also dating on Tinder! Shaq admitted that his attempt to use the dating app it didn't go as well as he hoped. “I went on Tinder one time and I saw a beautiful, young lady... and she was like 'You're not Shaq. No way Shaq would be on this Tinder.'" The NBA legend also has a new clothing line, XLG, available at JCPenney now.

