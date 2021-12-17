'My Feet Are Killing Me's' Dr. Ebonie Details Why Some Individuals May Have Foot Fetishes
CLIP 05/03/22
Main Content
Shaquille O'Neal joined Kit Hoover and Loni Love on Access Daily to talk about Christmas, family, and also dating on Tinder! Shaq admitted that his attempt to use the dating app it didn't go as well as he hoped. “I went on Tinder one time and I saw a beautiful, young lady... and she was like 'You're not Shaq. No way Shaq would be on this Tinder.'" The NBA legend also has a new clothing line, XLG, available at JCPenney now.