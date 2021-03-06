Also available on the nbc app

Shaquille O’Neal just got into the ring with professional wrestler Cody Rhodes for a super heavy weight match-up. The NBA Legend and pro wrestler joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily ahead of their match to chat to share how they are preparing. Shaq revealed that Mario has been inspiring his workout regime. “One day I was looking on the internet and saw my good friend Mario Lopez take his shirt off and I got jealous,” Shaq said. “We used to look similar and now you’re killing me, I want to say thank you, you look fabulous.”

Appearing: