Shaquille O'Neal joins Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover via Zoom and reflects on the "rough year" he's had following the deaths of his younger sister, good friend Kobe Bryant and other loved ones. The NBA icon also shares his thoughts on the Michael Jordan docuseries and why he thinks longtime Chicago Bulls fans will feel nostalgic watching it, explaining that he sometimes watches Kobe in old Laker games and enjoys seeing his "good friend" again. The retired athlete goes on to tease what's ahead for his new TNT show "Shaq Life," and sets the record straight on his "Tiger King" appearance.

