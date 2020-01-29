Shaq Breaks Down In Tears Reflecting On Kobe Bryant: 'I Haven't Felt A Pain That Sharp In A While'

Also available on the NBC app

Shaquille O'Neal is getting candid. The athlete was on TNT's special honoring Kobe Bryant, where he talked about the passing of his close friend saying he hasn't "felt a pain that sharp in a while." The 47-year-old also discussed the sadness he feels about the fact that Kobe's daughter Gianna was also on the fatal crash and sadly passed at the age of 13. Shaq's sentiments comes after the shocking news that kobe, his daughter and seven other people tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Appearing: