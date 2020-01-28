Also available on the NBC app

Kobe Bryant's sudden death has hit the basketball community hard – especially his longtime teammate and pal Shaquille O'Neal. The NBA legend got emotional about his pal's loss on "The Big Podcast with Shaq,” and admitted that he's still reeling. "I'm not doing well. I'm sick. … I haven't eaten. I haven't slept. I'm looking at all the tapes. But I'm sick right now,” he said. The “Inside the NBA” co-host also discussed how he found out the sad news, his relationship with Kobe and the move he made to mend fences with other people he had “discrepancies” with following the Los Angeles Lakers veteran’s passing.

