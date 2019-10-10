Shannon Beador Sounds Off On 'RHOC' Co-Star Kelly Dodd: 'We Are Not Speaking'

Also available on the NBC app

Shannon Beador isn’t afraid to speak her mind! The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star didn’t hold back when it came to her feud with co-star Kelly Dodd, telling Access Hollywood they “are not speaking.” But Shannon is healthy and happy with her new beau! She also dished to Access Hollywood about whether or not her kids get along with boyfriend John Janssen’s kids, and what to expect from her wild birthday party featured on next week’s episode. Plus, which former housewife would Shannon want to see return to the show? Tune in to find out!

