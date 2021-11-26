Also available on the nbc app

Shannon Beador is spilling the tea! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," Shannon teases the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Shannon admits she was "at odds" with returning housewife Heather Dubrow and reveals what it was like to have the fan favorite back on the hit Bravo show. Shannon also admits that she's "regretful" over a storyline that will play out on this season.

