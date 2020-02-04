Shannen Doherty Tearfully Shares Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: 'I’m Petrified'

Also available on the NBC app

Shannen Doherty is opening up about her health and revealing that she has stage four cancer, nearly three years after going into remission. The actress told ABC News, ““It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I have stage 4…So my cancer came back and that’s why I’m here.” The 48-year-old "Charmed" alum has been very open about her battle with cancer since being diagnosed initially with breast cancer in 2015. Shannen revealed the main reason she’s going public with the news explaining that court documents will be released this week would reveal her diagnosis. She is suing State Farm for damages to her home from the 2019 Los Angeles wildfires.

