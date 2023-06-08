Main Content

Shannen Doherty Receives Love From Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair & More After Cancer Update

Shannen Doherty is feeling the love amid a devastating health update. Following the actress' announcement this week that her cancer has spread to her brain, famous friends including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair flocked to Shannen's Instagram page to offer support and well wishes. "You are a warrior," Sarah Michelle wrote, while Selma shared empathy for Shannen's journey. "This is a lot. This is a lot to take on, still again. And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love." The "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" alum was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission two years later after multiple rounds of chemotherapy, but in 2020 Shannen confirmed that her illness had returned and reached Stage 4. Her latest update comes weeks after she filed for divorce from husband Kurt Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage. Other celebrity pals and colleagues including Kevin Smith, Olivia Munn, Kyle Richards, Holly Robinson Peete and more also sent kind messages to Shannen in the wake of her latest medical challenge.

