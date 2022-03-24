Also available on the nbc app

Shanna Moakler is not expecting after all. In a statement with multiple outlets this week, the 46-year-old set the record straight on recent pregnancy reports. "OK, I am not pregnant. I received a false positive test due to the fact I had taken a hormone called HCG to help me lose weight for Big Brother," she said. Access Hollywood has reached out to Shanna's reps for comment. The news comes a month after Shanna's on-and-off boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was arrested for felony domestic violence.

