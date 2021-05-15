Also available on the nbc app

Shanna Moakler is saying goodbye to her Travis Barker tattoo. The model shared a video of her getting the Blink-182 drummer’s name lasered off her wrist on Instagram on Friday and it looked pretty painful. Her video comes one day after Travis unveiled his skull and cross bones tattoo on his right hand, which apparently covered up his ex’s initials. The rocker shared a video and pictures of him getting the new ink and in one snap, his new girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian is cuddling next to him. Shanna says the new tattoo and pictures were posted on purpose. “My ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on, that was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man,” she wrote in part on her Instagram.

