Shania Twain Teases Dream Collaboration With Lizzo: 'I Wrote A Song For Us'

Also available on the NBC app

Lizzo has already impressed Shania Twain very much! The country music superstar dished about her dream collaboration while chatting with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles at the 2020 Grammy Awards. "I definitely want to get together with Lizzo," Shania revealed. "I met her and we sang together [and] just jammed. I wrote a song for us after that. I was very inspired. She's such an accomplished musician. She's on my list for sure."

Appearing: