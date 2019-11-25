Shania Twain Recalls First AMA Fashion 23 Years Ago: 'I Didn't Know What I Was Doing Yet'

Also available on the NBC app

Shania Twain is reflecting on her successful career! The country music star recalled her first time at the American Music Awards while chatting with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez on the red carpet. "I was very nervous," Shania revealed. "When I reflect on it, I realize I've come such a long way, obviously it's been a lot of years as well, and now there's all these new artists that I never heard about before and it's exciting for me." The songstress also dished about her vintage fashion, explaining that her debut ensemble at the award show was inspired by Priscilla Presley!

