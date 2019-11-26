Shania Twain Once Surprised Post Malone Backstage At His Show Before He Made It Big

Also available on the NBC app

As evidenced by his excitement during Shania Twain's 2019 American Music Awards performance, Post Malone is a huge fan of the country superstar – and the love is mutual! Shania told Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover that she's been a fan of the "Circles" rapper for years and once surprised him backstage at a show where he was the opening act. "I said, 'I came just to meet you,' and he goes, 'Really? You came to meet me? No one even knows who I am yet!'" she recalled. Plus, Shania revealed that she's "been back and forth" with Harry Styles about possibly collaborating on a song. Shania's new Las Vegas residency "Let's Go!" kicks off at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Dec. 6.

Appearing: