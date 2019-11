Also available on the NBC app

Shania Twain joins Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to talk about her new Las Vegas residency, "Let's Go," which kicks off Dec. 6. And, the iconic songstress talks about returning to the AMAs and having superstar fans like Harry Styles and Post Malone. But after much speculation, Shania confirmed to us that she’s going to collaborate with her admirer Harry Styles.

