Shangela Salutes Black Lives Matter Movement: 'Pride Was Born Out Of Protest'

CLIP06/03/20

D.J. Shangela Pierce is speaking up following the death of George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis police custody. His death sparked protests around the world to fight racial injustice. Shangela commended protesters and opened up about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. The “We’re Here” star also opened up about the season finale of the HBO series and what it felt like to bring drag to small towns across America. The finale of “We’re Here” airs on HBO Thursday, June 4 at 9pm.

Tags: Access, shangela, Were Here, HBO, Drag Race, black lives matter, George Floyd, TV
