Shane Gillis Takes Swipe At 'Saturday Night Live' After Being Fired Over Racial Slurs

No hard feelings? Not exactly. Shane Gillis has spoken out over his "Saturday Night Live" firing, tweeting that though he does "respect the decision" to be let go he "was always a mad tv guy anyway." The stand-up was ousted just days after his hiring announcement, following unearthed racial slurs and offensive comments in a 2018 podcast. An "SNL" spokesperson on behalf of Lorne Michaels told Access Hollywood that the show was "not aware of his prior remarks" and brought him on for Season 45 based on "the strength of his talent" and "impressive audition."

